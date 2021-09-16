Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €14.07 ($16.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.61. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.34 ($20.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

