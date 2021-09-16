SUKU Price Hits $0.85 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, SUKU has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $101.78 million and $2.35 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.82 or 0.00805724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046343 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars.

