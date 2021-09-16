Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.