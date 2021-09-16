Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.94

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.94 and last traded at C$21.79, with a volume of 773071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.