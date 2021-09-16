Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SSBI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 2,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

