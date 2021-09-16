SUN Market Cap Reaches $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00120867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00175166 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.83 or 0.07387140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,688.21 or 1.00283657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00855184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.