SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 5,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 954,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 283,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 99.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 353,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 237.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

