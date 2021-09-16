Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.77.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$36.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

