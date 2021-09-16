Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 166076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Gold news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,046,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,589,144.43. Also, Director ZCR Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

