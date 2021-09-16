SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $183,704.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,204,601 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

