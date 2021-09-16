Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Hits $79,585.78

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $79,585.78 and $431.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00808492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046669 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

