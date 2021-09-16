Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.58

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.58 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.87). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 124,050 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.82 million and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.39.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.