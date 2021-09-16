Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 988,909 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £25.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

