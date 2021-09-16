SushiSwap Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $1.08 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $14.57 or 0.00030371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.98 or 0.00802666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045936 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,632,762 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

