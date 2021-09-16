Swap Price Hits $0.0243 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $339,871.87 and $569.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00121110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00175515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.16 or 0.07458705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.23 or 1.00036745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00857521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,985,382 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.