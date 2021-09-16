Swarm City Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $307,215.39 and $2,939.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00140970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00800898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

