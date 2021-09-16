Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.52

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 52460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

