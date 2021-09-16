Swerve Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Swerve has a total market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00141975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047075 BTC.

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,391,023 coins and its circulating supply is 15,202,718 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

