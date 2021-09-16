Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,548.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and $513,548.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00175324 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,619,268 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

