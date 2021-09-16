Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Papa John’s International worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

PZZA stock opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

