Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 582,495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 959,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

