Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

