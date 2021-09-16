Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of GATX worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GATX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $350,000.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

