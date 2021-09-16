Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Tower Semiconductor worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

