Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of LiveRamp worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

