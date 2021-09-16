Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Alamos Gold worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 101,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

