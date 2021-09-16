Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.