Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $230,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $4,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $555,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

NSA opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

