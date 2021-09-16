Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of PROG worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 36.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PRG opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.