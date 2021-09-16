Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Associated Banc worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

