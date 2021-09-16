Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,831 shares of company stock valued at $34,300,292 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

