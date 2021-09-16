Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

GO opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,120 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.