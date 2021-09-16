Swiss National Bank Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Avista worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after buying an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $19,838,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

