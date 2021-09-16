Swiss National Bank Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $3,584,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

