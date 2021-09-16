Swiss National Bank Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CNX Resources worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 96,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

