Swiss National Bank Has $6.79 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

