Swiss National Bank Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

