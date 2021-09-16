Swiss National Bank Has $6.91 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

