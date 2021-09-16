Swiss National Bank Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Simmons First National worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
