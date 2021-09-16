Swiss National Bank Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Simmons First National worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

