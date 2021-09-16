Swiss National Bank Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $15,763,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

