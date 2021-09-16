Swiss National Bank Has $7.07 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of BRP worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in BRP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in BRP by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

DOOO opened at $96.36 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.