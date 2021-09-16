Swiss National Bank Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

