Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of iHeartMedia worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $24.38 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

