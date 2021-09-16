Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of MaxLinear worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 378.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 151,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 207,637 shares valued at $9,860,801. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

