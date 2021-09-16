Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Verint Systems worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 139.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

