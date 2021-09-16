Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Weibo worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Weibo by 51.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

