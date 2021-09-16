Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Yelp worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

