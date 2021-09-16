Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $3,609,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE EBS opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.