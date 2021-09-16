Swiss National Bank Sells 10,500 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

