Swiss National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Integer worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,341 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

